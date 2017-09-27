18 pushers, users nabbed in Cavite

THE ongoing crackdown on illegal drugs in Cavite netted 18 suspects in separate buy-busts in the cities of Imus, Carmona and Rosario on Tuesday. Arrested in Imus were alleged drug dealer Marlon “Emboy” Angeles, with Rommel Villafranca, Rumulo Casiano, Aldo Manuel, Mel Layosa, Exiquel Montalban, Marites De Asis and Jonel Reyes who were holding shabu session. In a separate operation nabbed were reported pusher Oliver “Rommel” Sipat who sold shabu to a poseur buyer, Jerome Murtel, Adriano Parin, Efren Montoya Jr., 58, Edgar Arais, Serleo Hibe and Arnel Lizarda. Seized from the suspects were 28 sachets of shabu and drug paraphernalia. Arrested in Carmona was Errol John Levardo of Barangay Bancal, Carmona, while in Barangay Muzon 2, Rosario, nabbed were Anthony “Mata” Alvarez and Mark Alvin “Baki” de Guzman who both surrendered in July last year.