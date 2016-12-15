18 ship crew hurt in tanker explosion

LIMAY, Bataan: Eighteen boat crew were injured, with eight of them suffering severe burns, in an explosion at the engine room of an oil tanker docked along Manila Bay here on late Wednesday afternoon.

Police Regional Office 3 director Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino identified the victims who sustained severe burns as ship captain Vincent Latap, 56, of Legazpi City, Albay; Steven Kyle Calugay, 19, from San Fernando, La Union; Kenneth Guinto, 21, of Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Rodgie Francisco, 23, from Cebu City; ship oiler Danilo Morollano, 23, of Bantayan Island, Cebu; 2nd Engineer Marty Manzo, 41, from Bilogo Calatrova, Romblon; Christian Lexter Doroteo Faner, 25, of Dasmariñas, Cavite; Bryan de Peralta, 25, from Vigan, Ilocos Sur; Celszann Cabanela Celis of Cogeo, Antipolo City; 2nd Mate (3rd Officer) Armando Leanillo, 61, from Fairview Quezon City; Restie Siona, 21, from Karuhatan, Valenzuela City (Metro Manila); Maria Theresita Diego, 21, of Malabon City (Metro Manila); Petapaul Bones, 23, of Navotas City (Metro Manila); Agustin Sabidal, 21, from Patnungon, Antique; James Darwin Oro, 22; John Lester Oro, 23, both from Iloilo City; Cris Raondero, 26, from Urbiztondo, Pangasinan; and Jonarick Garo, 22, of Malate, Manila.

The victims are officers and crew of M/TKR Reia Faye, a marine oil tanker, operating under Reild Marine Services and Trading, that was anchored about one nautical mile off the shores of Barangay Luz here.

Initial investigation showed that the explosion was caused by engine malfunction while the crew were waiting for loading instructions from Petron Bataan Refinery.

The victims were first brought to Saint Michael Hospital in Orion town here while the others were later transferred to Bataan General Hospital (BGH) in Balanga City.

BGH Emergency Room head Dr. Noel Laxamana said most victims suffered second to third degree burns while others were treated for cuts and bruises from broken window glasses.