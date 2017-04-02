18 tankers bag MOS awards in PSL Bicol Leg

Hannah Imelda Sartorio and James Peter Hernandez led the 18 Most Oustanding Swimmer (MOS) awardees in the 111th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – 3rd Commodore Jaime Jimenez Sr. Swimming Championship held at the Mariners Polytechnic Foundation swimming pool in Rawis, Legazpi City.

Sartorio of Ibalong Magayon Aquagliders (girls’ 15-over) and Hernandez of Albay Falcons Swim Club (boys’ 15-over) earned 50 points each to top their respective age-groups in the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

Also winning MOS trophies were Hannah Alamani (girls’ 6-under), Johanna Joy Maslang (girls’ 7-year), Heliena Marla Glorioso (girls’ 8-year), Trump Luistro (boys’ 8-year), Alea Faye Tence (girls’ 9-year) and Arran Arnaldo (boys’ 9-year).

The other MOS winners were Lucas Mendoza (10), Marc Xavier Rey (11), Angel Joy Chan (12), Carl Jude Tence (13) and Ric Martin Mapagdalita (14) in boys class and Rica Angela Mapagdalita (11), Isis Arnaldo (12), Zyrilyn Monica Anonuevo (13) and Gian Nicole Nunez (14) in girls event.

Albay Falcons Swim Club bagged the overall team championship crown with 589 points while Legazpi City Stingrays Swim Club settled for second with 368 points and Ibalong Magayon Aquagliders took the third-place trophy with 346 points.

Red Fins Swim Club finished fourth with 274 followed by Legazpi Hope Christian (50) and College of Immacualte Concepcion (44).

PSL resumes its grassroots program with the staging of the 112th PSL National Series on April 9 at the Diliman Preparatory Swimming Pool in Quezon City.

“The grassroots devlopment program of association continues. We welcome everyone in this competition regardless of their affiliations. It’s open to all, no membership requirement,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

“PSL caters the young swimming from two years old up to 18 and over. Swimmers must undergo this process of development as there is no shortcuts in sports, it is measured by time and PSL can not go wrong in giving rise to athletes. At the end, it must be parallel with our goal of having sound mind and body,” added Papa.