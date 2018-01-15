18 tankers bag MOS in PSL Capiz

Eighteen swimmers bagged their res- pective Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awards in the 128th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series –Langoy Capiz Swimming Championship held at the Villareal Sports Complex swimming pool in Roxas City, Capiz

Siblings Michael Gabriel Lozada and Natazha Alexia Lozada bannered the list after dominating their age-groups in the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

Michael Gabriel swept all his five individual events for 50 points to claim the top honors in the boys’ 11-year category while Natazha Alexia collected 44 points in winning the top spot in the girls’ 13-year event.

Aklan bets Jennuel Booh De Leon (boys’ 12-year) and Rafa Francesca Dela Cruz (girls’ 11-year) and Capiz Turbo Shark Swim Club tankers Jamie Michaela Refugio (girls’ 10-year) and Mark Anthony Garcia Jr. (boys’ 10-year) likewise dominated their categories.

Also winning MOS awards were King Elijah Roberto (6-under), Keefe Yvange Alba (8), Lance Magno (9), Renjie De Miguel (13), Khraven Brian Villareal (14) and Carl Steven Inquina (15-over) in the boys’ class, and Dominique Sombito (7), Joan Perlas (8), Kate Zaira Roberto (9), Jaime Michaela Refugio (10), Marla Reina Nazareta (12), Melrose Pauline Aleligay (14) and Celine Ann Delotavo (15-over) in the girls’ side.

Three new records were established in Capiz by Michael Gabriel (boys’ 50m backstroke, 34.69), Sombito (girls’ 7-year 200m freestyle, 3:18.91) and King Elijah Roberto (boys’ 6-under 200m freestyle, 4:35.93).

“It’s been a great competition and we’re happy to see a lot of new talented swimmers. We’ll be back here in March to monitor their progress. Our focus right now is to identify and develop young swimmers for future international competitions,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Aklan Swimming Team claimed the overall championship crown with 819 points while Capiz Turbo Shark Swim Club settled for second with 772 points followed by Posei­don Estancia (380), Capiz Eaglerays (310) and Sta. Fe Bulldog (130).

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.