180 village, SK bets undergo drug test

Around 180 barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (youth council) candidates underwent drug testing in Cubao, Quezon City on Tuesday.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said the candidates are from the villages of Socorro, Silangan, San Roque, E. Rodriguez, San Martin de Porres, Bagong Lipunan ng Crame, Valencia, Kaunlaran, and Horseshoe.

The drug test was conducted at the Cubao police station (station 7) by accredited officials of the Department of Health (DOH).

“The activity indicates their acceptance to the challenge of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to go through drug testing to show transparency and allow voters to choose their candidates wisely before the elections,” said Rohaina Asalan, deputy information officer of the QCPD.

“We’re putting this drug test challenge for barangay officials and candidates, although there is no law for this, we wanted to put this challenge for them. If they’re really not hiding anything, why not undergo a voluntary drug test?” Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde told reporters in a briefing at Camp Crame on Monday.

The barangay and SK elections will be held on May 14.