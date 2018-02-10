18th IYAS workshop now accepting applications

The IYAS National Writers’ Workshop is calling for applications to its 18th edition, to be held at Balay Kalinungan in the University of St. La Salle, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental province from April 15 to 21.

Award-winning poet and essayist Marjorie Evasco is this year’s workshop director. Prize-winning poet Raymundo Pandan Jr. is IYAS project coordinator and will join Bienvenido N. Santos Creative Writing Center (BNSCWC) Director Ronald Baytan, Grace Monte de Ramos, John Iremil Teodoro, Susan Lara and Em Mendez on the panel.

The screening committee accepts creative works in Hiligaynon, Cebuano, Filipino and English. Fellowships are awarded by genre and language. Creative-writing entries that explore human relations with the environment will be given preference.

Fifteen applicants will be chosen for the fellowships, which will include transportation subsidy and board and lodging.

Application requirements:

1. Original, unpublished work in only one chosen literary genre and language: six poems, two short stories or two one-act plays.

2. Works must be in two computer-encoded hard copies, font size 12 points, and double-spaced.

3. A short resumé, with a page containing applicant’s complete contact information (home address, email address, and contact number).

All requirements must be submitted by March 10 to: Dr. Marjorie Evasco, IYAS La Salle National Writers’ Workshop Director, Bienvenido N. Santos Creative Writing Center, Room 208, Miguel Hall, De La Salle University, 2401 Taft Avenue, Malate, Manila 0922.

The 18th IYAS National Writers’ Workshop is supported by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, University of St. La Salle, DLSU BNSCWC, and the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities.

For inquiries, call University of St. La Salle (BNSCWC) at (632) 524-4611, local 233; or send an email to bnscwc@dlsu.edu.ph or iyas17workshop@gmail.com