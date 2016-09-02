18th National Tuna Congress held in GenSan

EIGHTY local and international suppliers of the latest technology, equipment, packaging materials and other support facilities for tuna fishing gathered at the SM City GenSan Trade Halls on Wednesday to showcase their latest products at the annual National Tuna Congress.

With the theme “Tuna: Gearing Up for the Future,” this 18th Tuna Festival included activities such as topic presentations, break-out sessions and workshops, the result of which will be integral to the National Tuna Management Plan.

The trade secretary, Ramon Lopez opened the event. He also discussed with stakeholders the Department’s plans and programs in line with the directives of the current administration that may benefit the Tuna Industry.

This year’s exhibition, like its forerunners, followed the Reverse Trade Fair Concept wherein latest technologically advanced products deemed beneficial not only to the fishing industry but also to the tuna canneries will be featured.