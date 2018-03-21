19 dead, 21 injured as bus falls into ravine in Occidental Mindoro

OCCIDENTAL MINDORO: Nineteen passengers died, including the driver and conductor, while 21 were injured when the bus they were riding from San Jose heading to Manila plunged into a ravine along Patrick Bridge of Sablayan Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday night.



In an interview, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Officer Arcris Canillo said that the Dimple Star Transport bus (TYU 708) with body number 7805 had 40 passengers.

Canillo said: “Pababa kasi yun, bago makapunta sa tulay may paliko muna, sabi ng isang pasahero na nakaligtas, ang nangyari nawalan ng preno kaya nagdire-diretso sa gilid ng tulay dun na dumiridiretso sa bangin.”

(The road was going down. Before the bridge is a curve. One of the passengers who survived said the bus lost its brakes that’s why it veered toward the rails before plunging into the ravine.)

Canillo identified the fatalities as Rudy Bacani, who was taken to Mamburao Hospital; Teresita Tupagan, Elizabeth Dela Cruz, Arno Panganiban, Marciano Ramos, Verginia Ramos, Erwin Ebienga, Lolita Bayle, Lea Borlado, Anselma Gomez, Gilbert Vanguargia Jr., Robert Jose, Gloria Gabvco, who were all taken to San Sebastian District Hospital.

Six others are unidentified. One was taken to Mamburao Hospital while the other five were taken to San Sebastian.

The injured taken to Mamburao were: Alex Hernandez, Asuela Azula, Normina Lancian, Angela Bayle, Vanessa Bayle, Darwin Robles, John Harvey Perlas, Hanila Bermeo, Von Bayon, Khiera Mae Tulaylay, Raffy Acosta, Jess Driza, Kristine De Jesus, Brandon Perlas, Ace Tulaylay.



The injured in San Sebastian were identified as: Madelyn Tulaylay, Allan Sanchez, Mary Jane Dawis Caballes, Jessica Odeña and Byron Hugo Burlado. NIKKI DE LOS REYES