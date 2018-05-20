19 dead as truck loaded with cement overturns in India

AHMEDABAD, INDIA: A truck overturned in India on Saturday killing 19 laborers who were crushed under cement sacks that fell from the vehicle as it toppled, police said. Six others were injured in the accident that happened on a busy highway in western Gujarat state, the latest deadly crash on India’s notoriously accident-prone roads. “19 persons including 12 women, three teenagers and four men were killed when the truck coming from Pipavav Port overturned on (the) Ahmedabad-Dholera highway,” police superintendent R. V. Asari told AFP. “All the deceased were laborers going to work in fields in Anand district. All were buried under the cement sacks after the truck overturned.” Asari said it appeared the driver dozed off at the wheel which caused the truck to skip off the road and flip over.

AFP