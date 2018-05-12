19 dead in fighting between Myanmar army, rebels

YANGON: At least 19 people have been killed in clashes between Myanmar’s military and an ethnic armed group on Saturday in northern Shan State, Myanmar army and local sources told Agence France-Presse. Rights defenders say clashes in northern Myanmar near the China border have ramped up since January as the international community focuses on the Rohingya crisis in the west of the country. Saturday’s violence was between the military and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, or TNLA, one of several insurgent groups fighting for more autonomy in the north. “Nineteen [people]were killed in fighting,” the Myanmar military source said, adding that two dozen had been injured. Thaung Tun, a local NGO leader who helped carry the injured to the hospital, said the dead included one police officer, one rebel fighter, four members of a state-backed militia, and two women civilians.

