19 examinees pass the Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure exams

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 19 out of 39 passed the Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in Manila and Cebu this March 2017.
Seq. No. N a m e
1 ALCANAR, JED JAYSON CRUZ
2 BADUA, MARK JOSEPH DOLOR
3 BAGALSO, BERNARD NARON
4 CRUZ, ROEL CABE
5 DOMINGO, NELSON FAJARDO
6 ENOPIA, ROMMEL PARCO
7 INONG, ARWIN LUZALES
8 LLAGAS, ELMAR ROZON
9 OCAMPO, RENE TORMES
10 OLIQUINO, PAULO OLAYRES
11 ONG, JIM LOUIE SAMSON
12 PASCULADO, JOMAR PAHILA
13 SALUDEZ, PHILLIP NOCUM
14 SERRANO, BRIAN PARPAN
15 TOLENTINO, ROMMEL CANTOS
16 UNICO, VINCENT VJ METIAM
17 VELANTE, MELVIN BEQUIO
18 VIRTUDAZO, ERWIN MAURILLO
19 YANSON, JUSYL GRANDE
NOTHING FOLLOWS———————-