Thursday, March 23, 2017
    19 examinees pass the Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure exams

    The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 19 out of 39 passed the Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in Manila and Cebu this March 2017.

    Seq. No.   N a m e
    1  ALCANAR, JED JAYSON  CRUZ
    2  BADUA, MARK JOSEPH  DOLOR
    3  BAGALSO, BERNARD  NARON
    4  CRUZ, ROEL  CABE
    5  DOMINGO, NELSON  FAJARDO
    6  ENOPIA, ROMMEL  PARCO
    7  INONG, ARWIN  LUZALES
    8  LLAGAS, ELMAR  ROZON
    9  OCAMPO, RENE  TORMES
    10  OLIQUINO, PAULO  OLAYRES
    11  ONG, JIM LOUIE  SAMSON
    12  PASCULADO, JOMAR  PAHILA
    13  SALUDEZ, PHILLIP  NOCUM
    14  SERRANO, BRIAN  PARPAN
    15  TOLENTINO, ROMMEL  CANTOS
    16  UNICO, VINCENT VJ  METIAM
    17  VELANTE, MELVIN  BEQUIO
    18  VIRTUDAZO, ERWIN  MAURILLO
    19  YANSON, JUSYL  GRANDE

