19 examinees pass the Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure exams

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 19 out of 39 passed the Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in Manila and Cebu this March 2017.

Seq. No. N a m e

1 ALCANAR, JED JAYSON CRUZ

2 BADUA, MARK JOSEPH DOLOR

3 BAGALSO, BERNARD NARON

4 CRUZ, ROEL CABE

5 DOMINGO, NELSON FAJARDO

6 ENOPIA, ROMMEL PARCO

7 INONG, ARWIN LUZALES

8 LLAGAS, ELMAR ROZON

9 OCAMPO, RENE TORMES

10 OLIQUINO, PAULO OLAYRES

11 ONG, JIM LOUIE SAMSON

12 PASCULADO, JOMAR PAHILA

13 SALUDEZ, PHILLIP NOCUM

14 SERRANO, BRIAN PARPAN

15 TOLENTINO, ROMMEL CANTOS

16 UNICO, VINCENT VJ METIAM

17 VELANTE, MELVIN BEQUIO

18 VIRTUDAZO, ERWIN MAURILLO

19 YANSON, JUSYL GRANDE

NOTHING FOLLOWS———————-