19 films to look forward to in 2017

Unfortunately, I haven’t had access to any of the interesting films out for the 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival. It’s a great development that they’ve supported indies, independent movies, and I may just start my viewing with Sa­ving Sally as I know it’s been a long journey to finally get that film out.

For now, I end the year with the annual list of (mostly Hollywood) films to look forward to in 2017.

February

Lego Batman. Will Arnett’s Batman was a surprise hit in the Lego Movie. As such, it totally makes sense this is happening. Phil Lord and Chris Miller—supposedly working on the Han Solo film—have handed over the directorial reins to Chris McKay who did some Robot Chicken.

Tulip Fever. Set in 17th century Amsterdam, this film has such a great cast that includes Dane DeHaan, Alicia Vikander and Christoph Waltz. This is going to be quite a year for DeHaan who will also be in the upcoming sci-fi film Valerian and the horror film Cure for Wellness.

March

Logan. Hugh Jackman appears in his eighth and last outing as Wolverine. That’s probably the longest record for playing a superhero.

Kong: Skull Island. This stars Tom Hiddleston whose stock fell a bit, I think, as soon as he went out with—and possibly got left by—Taylor Swift.

Trainspotting 2. 21 years later, the gang returns.

Beauty and the Beast. The live action Cinderella did so well that there’s been an equal, if not greater, buzz around this next live action fairy tale that stars Emma Watson, Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans. The fans can’t wait—they’re already gushing and breaking into songs with every little teaser.

Ghost in the Shell. Amidst talks of white washing, this anime classic finally got its live action treatment. The cast is lead by Scarlet Johansson.

April

Fast and Furious 8. Mad Max’s Imperator Furiosa aka CharlizeTheron is now part of the cast, along with Game of Thrones’s Tormund aka Kristofer Hivju.

May

Guardians of the Galaxy 2. With more shenanigans with the gang, including Baby Groot, this could be the funniest film of the year.

Alien: Covenant. Katherine Waterston—aka sweet Porpentina Goldstein—James Franco and Danny McBride go off into the vastness of space where no one can hear you scream. Question is, are they going to turn this into a comedy?

Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley reunite with Johnny Depp and Geoffrey Rush. I really hope the story works out well for the franchise.

June

Wonder Woman. Diana Prince was the best thing in Batman vs. Superman. Could this be the best thing DC puts out since The Dark Knight?

July

Spiderman: Homecoming. We saw the teen from Queens in Captain America: Civil War, now he’s ready for this reboot with Michael Keaton as Vulture.

October

Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Channing Tatum joins the cast.

Bladerunner 2049. This is such a beloved film, the fans are hoping all goes well as the torch is passed on to Ryan Gosling and Denis Villaneuve.

November

Thor: Ragnarok. Cate Blanchett is in it. Benedict Cumberbatch returns here as Doctor Strange. TaikaWaititi of What We Do In the Shadows directs.

Justice League Part 1. Maybe less Zack Snyder involvement will make more people happier in this film?

Murder on the Orient Express. Daisy Ridley, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penelope Cruz, Micheal Pea, Judi Dench, Leslie Odom and Kenneth Branagh—now that’s an ensemble befitting this Agatha Christie mystery remake.

December

Star Wars Episode 8. If Christmas fails to make you feel festive, surely a new Star Wars movie will?

What a year 2016 has been. We need heroes and the pop culture provides, though you wish they were out there in the real world.