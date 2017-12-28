19 more firecracker injuries recorded but still lower than 2016–DoH

THREE days before the New Year celebration, the Department of Health (DoH) Epidemiology Bureau recorded 19 more firecracker injuries in Metro Manila and its suburbs, bringing the number of cases to at least 60 since the DoH started monitoring on December 21.

The cases were recorded in sentinel hospitals, including 32 from Metro Manila. Of the 32, 20 cases came from Manila; three from Mandaluyong City; two each from Pasig, Las Piñas and Quezon City; and one each from Navotas, Taguig and Valenzuela.

The current total is 47 cases or 44 percent lower than the 108 reported in the same period in 2016 and 62 percent lower than the five-year average from 2012 to 2016.

As of posting time, no deaths, fireworks ingestion and stray bullet injuries have been reported.

Majority or 58 of the cases were males with ages ranging from 11 months old to 62 years old. Forty-nine were active users.

Forty-nine sustained blast injuries without amputation; 10 with eye injuries; and four with amputation.

The latest injury was in Sipalay City, Negros Occidental involving a 13-year-old male who lost three fingers — his pinkie, which was amputated and his middle and ring fingers, which he lost immediately after the blast. He was an active user.

Illegal firecracker “Piccolo” remains the top cause of the injuries at 36. Other illegal firecrackers used were “Boga” and “Whistle bomb”.

President Rodrigo Duterte issued on June 20 Executive Order 28 (EO 28), which limits the use of firecrackers to community displays to minimize the risk of injuries and casualties.