19 PH Coast Guard personnel to graduate from US program

A total of 19 Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) officers and staff graduate today from a two-week course on Outboard Motor Maintenance Course (OMM).

The course – which covers lectures and hands-on exercises on engine theory, operation of engine systems, and troubleshooting techniques to help PCG maximize the use of their vessels and engines – was delivered by a team from the United States Coast Guard (USCG) as part of continuing collaboration between the Philippine and US governments on maritime border security.

The PCG participants came from Bicol, Southern Tagalog, Northwestern Luzon and Northeastern Luzon Districts.

The US Department of State’s Export Control and Related Border Security (EXBS) Program provided funding for this course. EXBS has been supporting a variety of training courses for Philippine Coast Guard personnel, both in the Philippines and in the United States. Total funding for the Philippines by the EXBS Program for 2016/2017 is $590,000.

The EXBS Program is designed to help countries develop and improve their strategic trade and border control systems.