19 Russian women face deportation for ‘prostitution’

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has ordered the deportation of 19 Russian women who have been working as alleged prostitutes in Pampanga province, north of Manila.

In a statement released by the bureau over the weekend, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the Russians on Wednesday were discovered working as Guest Relations Officers (GROs) without required employment visas at Club Angel in Clark Field, Angeles City, Pampanga.

“They will be deported for working without visas and for other immigration offenses,” Morente added.

He said the Russian women charged their customers an hourly rate of P1,500 for their services.

The Russians were arrested in a raid by BI Intelligence operatives.

Meanwhile, two Koreans who had allegedly recruited and employed the Russian women also face deportation, according to Morente.

BI Intelligence officer Jude Hinolan said the two Koreans were undocumented and overstaying aliens who arrived in the Philippines several months ago.

The bureau identified the Koreans as Jeong Seonghun, 30, and Lee Kyurak, 30, who allegedly work as the club’s cashier and manager, respectively.