19 tankers bag MOS in PSL Lucena City Leg

Veteran international campaigners Ivan Radovan of Quezon Killer Whales and Paula Carmela Cusing of Diliman Preparatory School bannered the MX3 Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awardees in the 134th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series dubbed as Gov. David Suarez swim meet held at the Alcala Sports Complex swimming pool in Lucena City, Quezon.

Radovan, fresh from winning medals in the Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship, reigned supreme in the boys’ 12-year category while Cusing, a medalist in the Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Australia, grabbed the top honors in the girls’ 14-year division in the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

“We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Gov. David Suarez, Ouans Farm Resort, Daily Bread Bakery and Myrna Lagaya of MX3 for as well as Quezon Killer Whales coach Virgie De Luna for supporting our grassroots program,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

Promising tanker Behrouz Mojdeh of Susan Papa Swim Academy copped the MOS plum in the boys’ 6-year) as well as Phoebe Gabrielle Corpuz (girls’ 8-year), Aidepp Merriel De Luna (girls’ 9-year), Hugh Alberto Parto (boys’ 7-year) and Augustine Sirius Mendoza (boys’ 8-year), who ruled their respective age bands.

Sharing the spotlight were Princess Darren Virrey and Ehm Ahmadelle Alvy-Chafi (girls’ 10-year), Althea Janine Virrey (girls’ 11-year), Loida Guerina (girls’ 12-year), Maria Veronica Soriano (girls’ 13-year) and Lhaarny Agnas (girls’ 15-over).

The other recepients of MOS awards were John Xavier Salinel (boys’ 9-year), Reinielle Jan Mikos Trinidad (boys’ 10-year), Simon Juacquin Saludares (boys’ 11-year), John Lorenz Glodoviza (boys’ 13-year), Mark Joseph Viernes (boys’ 14-year) and Jose Carlos Calderon (boys’ 15-over).

“We inspire our new swimmers and train them as early as now. We use swimming for healthy citizenry, discipline these young kids and perhaps become future champions. In time we will be able to catch up of being behind in world of swimming and we are patient in moving forward inch by inch, day by day in PSL grassroots development program,” added Papa.