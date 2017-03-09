19th HEAD Junior Tennis unwraps in CDO

The 19th HEAD Junior Tennis Satellite Circuit will travel to 12 major cities all over the country starting on March 20 in Cagayan de Oro City.

The annual tournament is organized by HEAD premium tennis equipment and its local distributor Dynamic Sports.

Liza Tang-Yuquico, the Managing Director of HEAD Philippines, is looking forward to discovering new talents in the yearly tournament which has produced the likes of Jeson Patrombon and Francis Casey Alcantara.

“On our 19th year, our goal is to continue to discover more young talented tennis players around the country and help them achieve their dreams,” said Tang- Yuquico. “We have always been very proud to become part of tennis development in the country.”

The junior tennis satellite competition starts in Cagayan de Oro City on March 20 to 24 and shifts to Davao City on March 26 to 30. Isulan hosts the third led on April 1 to 5 then it wraps up its Visayas leg in Cebu on April 7 to 11.

The next stop will be in Iloilo on April 17 to 21 and Bacolod City on April 23 to 27.

The Luzon leg will begin in Naga on April 29 to May 3 and moves to the north –Vigan on May 5 to 9; Baguio City on May 11 to 15; La Union on May 17 to 21; Olongapo on May 23 to 27; and the last leg will be in Manila on May 29 to June 4.

The tournament features the following categories: 10 years old and under (unisex), 12 years old and under (boys), 14 years old and under (boys), 16 years old and under (boys), 18 years old and under (boys), 12 years old and under (girls), 14 years old and under (girls), 16 years old and under (girls) and 18 years old and under (girls).

For details contact 9194464332 or 9177941354.