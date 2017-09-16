19th Masters Challenge begins Sept 29

The 19th Masters Challenge tournament will kick off on September 29 at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club (MSGCC) in Carmona, Cavite.

Organized by the Immaculate Conception Academy (ICA) Batch 1994 Foundation, the tournament aims to fund the ICA Scholarship Program for the underprivileged members of the society as well as the projects of the Missionary Sisters of ICA, ICA Faculty, and MSCGCC Ladies Chapter, the co-organizer of the event.

Mode of play will be a two-person best ball challenge.

On-course registration begins at 6:30 a.m. while the shotgun tee off starts at 8:00 a.m.

Listing fee for the tournament is pegged at P4,500 inclusive of green fee, golf cart, lunch and a raffle ticket.

For inquiries, contact Ivy Tantuco at 09988442802 or email at i.tantuco@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page – ICA Batch ’94.