1M expected in Sinulog; security measures in place

CEBU CITY: MORE than a million local and foreign tourists are expected to descend on the city for the grand procession this Sunday for Pit Señor, the focal point of the Sinulog festival while strict security measures have been put in place.

The Santo Niño is well-loved in most parts of the archipelago but the Sinulog festival of Cebu has taken the veneration to the Christ Child to a wholly different level as well as the local government and security officials.

Upon request by the Philippine National Police, telecommunications firms – Smart and Globe – have temporarily suspended their mobile services within the vicinity of the festival.

In its advisory, Smart has temporarily shut down its mobile services in some areas of Cebu City and neighboring areas starting on Saturday afternoon while Globe said their signal suspension takes effect on from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the procession on Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the Sinulog grand parade this Sunday.

In anticipation of the huge turnout of visitors to the Queen City of the South, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-7) urged local government units (LGUs) and business establishments along the parade route to put waste bins in strategic places that are clearly marked so that the crowds can put their trash in the right bin.

“Let us help make this celebration more meaningful by minimizing our garbage and do away some practices that would be harmful to the environment and endanger our health,” said DENR-7 Regional Director Gilbert Gonzales.

Properly labeled garbage bins will make it easier for the public to help separate biodegradable waste from non-biodegradable trash as well as recyclables that can be put to good use, Gozales added.

He also encouraged the public to take green initiatives while enjoying the celebration by bringing separate trash bags for biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, minimizing trash through re-usable utensils; bringing only a sufficient amount of food and drinks placed in reusable or recyclable containers; and bringing home any leftovers for reheating, pet food, or compost material.

The Environmental Management Bureau–7 generates an estimated waste of 650 tons per day on an ordinary day.

