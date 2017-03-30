1ST Centro News national media pool tournament kicks-off April 1

NATIONAL media practitioners will do “battle” – not with their pens but with cue sticks—as they slug it out on the First Centro News National Billiards Tournament at the pool tables of the Rolling Stones in Thomas Morato, Quezon City on April 1. Game Organizer and Centro News Editor-In-Chief Erick Silverio said that game time will start at 6:00 p.m. sharp. He said he is expecting some 30 media practitioners from different national media outfits from National Capital Region and Central Luzon to participate in the pool table event. Silverio said the tournament aims to foster camaraderie among billiards aficionados among the working press. The champion will take home P10,000 in cash plus trophy while the 1st runner up will win P5,000 plus trophy.