1st ‘Eddys’ movie awards nominees announced today

The Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors is set to announce today that one of its major advocacies since the group’s inception in 2015 is about to be realized.

On July 9, the non-stock, non-profit organization of entertainment editors from the country’s top dailies [broadsheets and tabloids]will hold the first Entertainment Editors’ Choice Award for Movies at the Kia Theater. It will be telecast on ABS-CBN on the same day.

Dubbed “The Eddys,” it is the group’s way of encouraging Filipino filmmakers, producers, writers, actors and other allied artists in the Philippine movie industry to continue pursuing their passion of creating films that mirror the realities of our society.

“Given our collective experience and many decades of chronicling the careers, artistic processes and success or failure of actors, directors, producers and other players in the Philippine movie industry, we felt that we are in a distinctive position to hand out sound and sincere recognition of the best in filmmaking of the past year, and eventually inspire everyone in the industry to take pride in their craft and continue to enrich the Filipino talent,” says SPEEd President Isah Red, currently lifestyle and entertainment editor of Manila Standard.

He adds, “We humbly state that in our case, we are doing this solely because of the love we have all come to develop for the Philippine entertainment industry in the course of our respective careers as journalists. We are all fans of the Filipino talent and this is our way of giving it due recognition and support.”

SPEEd will launch “The Eddys” at Valencia Events Place in Quezon City at noon today, where the nominees in the various categories will be announced by the organization’s PROs, Tessa Mauricio-Arriola, The Manila Times lifestyle and entertainment editor, and Dondon Sermino, Abante entertainment editor.

As for the awards night itself, the star-studded program will have two of the industry’s most noted hosts teaming up for the first time as co-emcees, father and son Edu and Luis Manzano. Further details including guests and presenters will also be announced at the launch.

Besides the three aforementioned officers, the rest of SPEEd’s members [Internal Vice President Eugene Asis of People’s Journal; External Vice President Jojo Panaligan of The Manila Bulletin; Secretary Ian Farinas of People’s Tonight; Assistant Secretary Gie Trillana of Malaya Business Insight; Treasurer Salve Asis of Pilipino Star Ngayon and Pang-Masa; Assistant Treasurer Maricris Nicasio of Hataw; Auditors Dindo Balares of Balita and Dinah Ventura of The Daily Tribune; members Rito Asilo of Philippine Daily Inquirer; Ervin Santiago of Bandera; Jerry Olea of Abante Tonite; Rohn Romulo People’s Balita; and advisor Nestor Cuartero of Tempo] will be present to answer questions on and about the awards and the organization.

The Eddys is a co-production of ABS-CBN and Viva Live.