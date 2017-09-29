1st Miss Millennial PH crowned today

AFTER weeks of promoting the beauty and charm of her province, one young Filipina will win the very first “Miss Millennial Philippines” crown in a live TV event today.

The pageant will air live from the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City as the grand finale of “Eat, Bulaga’s” special anniversary activities. The show will further serve as the culmination of a tourism campaign spearheaded by 38 millennials from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The winner will not only get a condominium unit from Bria Homes, a Mitsubishi Montero Sport and cash prize, but also a special crown fit for a queen. TV’s longest running show commissioned accessories designer Micki Olaguer and executed by jewelry designer Arnel Papa. Olaguer was tasked to design and execute a crown to best represent a strong, independent and nurturing young Filipina.

A patriotic ode to Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, the crown design represents “the hope, pride and ambition of the millennials who dream big and strive to become the best version of themselves.”

On closer look, the crown—made from Philippine gems and mother of pearl—further features “38” swirl patterns inspired by the initials and anniversary year of Eat Bulaga.

Olaguer, a young jewelry designer, said it was an honor for her design to be part of the anniversary celebration of the longest running noontime variety program in the country.

She said it was challenging at first to come up with a crown that best represents the beauty and ambition of the young modern Pinays, but learning the objective and aspiration behind the segment made the project even more special.

“I’m very happy that they are celebrating our generation and giving them opportunities to help their hometowns. It makes me proud because it’s not just all frills, it’s not shallow. It’s a concrete way of really helping the province through tourism. I’m honored to play a small role in the design.”

Olaguer added that aside from coming up with the crown design, she is grateful for the collaboration with Papa, a well-known international Filipino jewelry designer.

Eat Bulaga airs today at 11:30 am on GMA Network.