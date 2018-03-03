1st Open Golf Tournament unfolds March 24

The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Greater Davao chapter will stage its 1st Open Golf Tournament on March 24 at the Apo Golf and Country Club.

The tournament is open to public with an entry fee of P2,200 inclusive of green fee, mulligan at front and back nine, dinner during the awarding rites, raffle entry, snacks and giveaways. Caddie fee and golf cart usage are on player’s account.

Golfers will receive Srixon Golf Umbrella worth P2,300 and a free JCI-Petron Value Card will be given to registered players.

A modified Stableford scoring system will be used in the tournament.

On-course registration begins at 5 a.m. while the double barrel tee off time is from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Proceeds of the tournament will be used to fund various community projects of the group such as Oplan Kaagapay-Laging Handa, Medical Missions, and Operation Tuli.

Formerly known as Greater Davao Jaycees, the JCI group in Greater Davao is composed mostly of businessmen, public servants, and professionals from various industries. It is one of the most active and well-recognized local organizations in the country.