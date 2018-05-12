1st SEB Golf Tournament opens May 24

The 1st Sociedad Española de Beneficencia (SEB) Golf Tournament will tee off on May 24 at Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City.

A private charitable institution, SEB aims to raise funds to support its humanitarian projects. SEB, which was founded in 1948, originally provided medical and burial assistance to the Spanish senior citizens residing in the Philippines as well as medical/dental missions, and feeding programs to indigent Filipinos.

Listing is ongoing with registration fee at P4,300 inclusive of green fee, lunch, raffle ticket, and donation to caddie trust fund. Caddie fee and golf cart rental is on player’s account.

For details, contact (02) 8430742 or email at info@sebfil.org.