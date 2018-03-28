2.4-M households are still without electricity – senator

Close to 2.4 million households, the bulk of them in Mindanao, still have no electricity, according to reports.

The reports were cited by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian as he recently sought an inquiry into the status of electrification in the country.

He filed Resolution 695 on March 20 directing the proper Senate committee to review the Philippines’ electrification program to “assess and possibly revise the national electrification strategy with the end in view of achieving total electrification for the welfare of the Filipino people and the development of the nation.”

The government has implemented three methods in pursuing its electrification policy: first, grid extension by electric cooperatives; second, missionary electrification in off-grid areas; and third, the entry of qualified third parties in remote and unviable areas.

From 2016 to 2018, the government has allocated over P5.451 billion for sitio electrification and about P4 billion for the supply of electricity in missionary areas.

Gatchalian, however, said that as of December 2017, there are still over 2.399 million “unserved” households or those who have no electricity.

“This means 16 percent of the potential households in the entire country do not have electricity,” the senator added.

He said that of the 2,399,108 households with no electricity, 529,952 are in Luzon, 524,040 are in the Visayas and 1,345, 116 are in Mindanao.

“Given the foregoing, it is necessary to review the national electrification project of the government by identifying which communities are economically viable for grid extension, how much government appropriations are necessary to complete the extension, and how long the construction can be accomplished,” according to Gatchalian.

He raised the need to identify which communities “are best for off-grid electrification, what technologies are suitable for them, and how fast the entry of qualified third parties in the remote and unviable areas can be facilitated.”

The grid extension is carried out by the National Electrification Administration, the government agency mandated to pursue total electrification of the country through electric cooperatives as specified in Presidential Decree 269 issued in 1973 and Republic Act (RA) 10531 or the National Electrification Reform Act of 2013.

On the other hand, the government-run National Power Corp. is designated to perform the missionary electrification in areas not connected to the transmission system as indicated in RA 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (Epira) of 2001.

“Qualified parties provide electric service in remote and unviable areas that private distribution utilities and electric cooperatives are unable to service [without]any [apparent]reason as laid down in the Epira,” Gatchalian said.

He noted that grid electrification, missionary electrification and qualified third parties are subsidized either through government appropriations or charges passed on to consumers in the main grid through the universal charge for missionary electrification.

As of December 2017, over P73.8 billion had been remitted from the universal charge for missionary electrification collection.