2 of 6 escapees from Laguna jail recaptured

STA. CRUZ, Laguna — Two of the six inmates who bolted from Laguna Provincial Jail here last Thursday was recaptured on Tuesday, police said.

The two were identified as Rhandel Valle, facing a case of murder, and Rommel Macaraig, who is facing a case of carnapping and illegal possession of explosives.

Sr. Supt Willy Segun, Cavite Provincial Director, said joint elements of the Cavite Provincial Intelligence Team, Regional Intelligence Unit, Provincial Intelligence Board, Cavite Provincial Police and Imus Police, acting on a tip, conducted an operation in Barangay Pasong Buaya 1, Imus City where the escapees were arrested.

The arrested suspects, along with four others, bolted from the Laguna Provincial Jail on October 29, 2017.

A manhunt operation is ongoing against four more escapees identified as Rio Mahilom, with a case of illegal possesion of firearms; Rayman Raymundo, murder; Teddy Bucal and Verjust Dizon, illegal drugs.

Jail Guard Norberto Malabanan was shot in the face with his caliber .38 service revolver by one of the prisoners as they escaped through main gate.

The inmates then grabbed an M-16 armalite rifle from another guard and commandeered a Toyota Revo with plate number WGM-193, speeding towards Los Banos where they abandoned their transport after colliding with another vehicle.

Meanwhile, Malabanan is recovering at the Laguna Medical Center.