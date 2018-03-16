2 Abu Sayyaf men killed in Sulu encounter

TWO members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) were killed in an encounter with Philippine Army troops in Patikul, Sulu last Tuesday, the military reported on Friday.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of Joint Task Force Sulu, said the firefight that started at about 12 p.m. lasted for close to an hour, resulting in the deaths of the two ASG members who were under Radulan Sahiron.

Sobejana said the military immediately sent two teams of the Army’s Special Forces and a Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (Cafgu) as reinforcements in Barangay Latih where the encounter took place.

“Our supporting units also provided artillery rounds towards the target upon the request of the troops who have [an]eye-ball on the enemy’s location,” he said.

When the ASG members “ran towards different directions,” Sobejana said the soldiers found a dead body lying in the area of the encounter.

He was later identified as a certain Rober Samlahon, whom the military described as a “notorious urban terrorist group member who was involved in [the]snatching of kidnap victims” in Jolo.

Seized were R4A3 rifle; one M203 grenade launcher; two cellular phones; and a backpack with the terrorists’ personal belongings. DEMPSEY REYES