2 airport policemen nabbed for extort

Two airport police officers were arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 on Wednesday night for allegedly extorting drivers picking up passengers. Chief Supt. Jewel Nicanor, Counter-intelligence Task Force (CITF) spokesman, said Airport Police Officers 1 Pablo Atayde Jr. and Danilo Levite Jr. were caught in the act while receiving the marked money from a CITF poseur driver. Nicanor said the CITF office have received numerous text complaints regarding the extortion activities of the arrested officers. One complainant said the officers charge P100 for every taxi driver to allow them to pick up passenger near their outpost at NAIA Terminal One as well as permitted colorum public utility vehicles to ply their trade in the terminals.