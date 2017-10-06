2 alleged pushers killed in Sulu

TWO suspected drug pushers were killed in a buy bust operation in Jolo, Sulu, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Friday.

The suspects were identified as Suladar Uraid, a resident of Zone 3 Barangay (village) Tulay, married, 33; and Al-Madin Sansawi, a resident of Barangay Asturias, single, 28. Both are from Jolo, Sulu.

The buy bust operation in Barangay Asturias was carried out by the combined elements of the PNP, the Special Action Force (SAF) and the Jolo Municipal Police Station.

At 2:15 a.m., the policemen claimed they were about to arrest the two suspects when they attempted to fire at the officers who retaliated.

Police claimed they recovered six packets of shabu, a .45 caliber firearm with two pieces of live ammunition, a .38 caliber also with two pieces of ammunition, and P200 buy bust money. RJ CARBONELL