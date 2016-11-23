2 arrested drug suspects slain in Dipolog ambush

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Masked gunmen held a group of anti-drug agents and killed two drug suspects the agents were escorting in a daring assault in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Sur, a belated report said. Police on Wednesday confirmed the murder of Crisanto Gulang and Jeanet Acebedo, who were both arrested by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on November 10. Supt. Rogelio Alabata, regional police spokesman, said the ambush happened while PDEA agents led by Jury Rocamora and the suspects were on their way to the police crime laboratory for a routine urine test on Gulang and Acebedo on November 21. He added that about a dozen gunmen wearing bonnets intercepted the car that the agents and the drug suspects were riding and held the lawmen at gunpoint and then shot Gulang and Acebedo. No one among the agents was hurt in the shooting. PDEA did not release any statement on the killing of Gulang and Acebedo.