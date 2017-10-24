2 arrested in Makati over Marawi aid scam

TWO live-in partners were arrested for extortion in an entrapment operation involving donations to Marawi City, a spokesman for the Southern Police District (SPD) said.

Ricardo Simbulan, 63, and Mitus Mamaid, 39, were arrested on October 19 by combined elements of the Office for the Internal Security (OIS-DILG) and the intelligence unit of Makati City at the Palawan Pawnshop Branch in Barangay Comembo in Makati, according to Supt. Jenny Tecson.

In her report, Tecson said that Region 2 Director Jonathan Leusen Jr. of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) received a call on his mobile phone last October 12 from someone who introduced himself as DILG Undersecretary Catalino Cuy asking for P500,000 assistance for the Marawi City rehabilitation project.

The caller then told Leusen to send the amount to Simbulan, whom he identified as his finance officer, through the Palawan Pawnshop.

Unaware of the entrapment operation, Simbulan and Mamaid went to the Palawan Pawnshop where they received P100,000.

They were arrested by SPO3 Michael So, PO2 Norbillo M. Laude, and PO1 John Erwin S. Isaac of the Makati City Police.

Recovered from the suspects were a senior citizen card, a cellular phone containing extortion transactions, Palawan Pawnshop card and form, two pieces of P50 bills, and a barangay identification card.

On investigation, the caller was identified as one Angelito Perez who remains at large. RJ CARBONELL