2 ASG ‘medics’ charged at DOJ

Criminal complaints were filed against two arrested Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members who were accused of treating injured members of the Maute Group currently fighting government troops in Marawi City.

Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes said inquest proceedings were conducted after Jadzrie Harad Saabdula and Jamal Kalib Jamil, both accused of rebellion, were presented before a special panel of prosecutors.

Saabdula is a nurse at the Banguingui (former Tongkil town) Municipal Hospital who went on absence without leave. He is also the brother of slain ASG leader Nadzmi Saabdula alias Commander Global.

Saabdula and Jamil, both from Sulu, were arrested on June 22 while buying antibiotics, pain relievers and other post-traumatic drugs from a pharmacy in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

In lieu of arrest warrants issued by a court, the two were apprehended by virtue of the arrest orders issued by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana in line with the imposition of martial law in Mindanao.

Inquest proceedings were conducted by the special panel of prosecutors of the Department of Justice on Saturday at Camp Evangelista in Cagayan de Oro City.

The panel is expected to render a resolution to file charges against Saabdula and Jamil before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Cagayan de Oro, recently tasked by the Supreme Court (SC) to try cases to be filed against Maute Group members.

The Justice department recently ordered the filing of rebellion charges against Ominta Tamano “Farhana” Maute, mother of Maute Group leaders Abdullah and Omar, former Marawi City Mayor Fahad Salic, and nine others in connection with the attack in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur before the Cagayan de Oro City RTC.