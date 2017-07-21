2 ASG men killed in Sulu encounter

TWO Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) members were killed while a soldier was wounded after military troops encountered about 30 fully-armed bandits in Patikul, Sulu on Thursday while on rescue operation for kidnap victims, the commander of Joint Task Force Sulu said on Friday.

In a text message sent to reporters, Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said the fighting took place at about 6 a.m. on Thursday in Sitio Tubig Kawas, Barangay Bungkaong.

The wounded soldier was not immediately identified except that he belongs to the Philippine Army’s 21st Infantry Battalion.

The task force operatives were out to rescue four construction workers earlier abducted by the terrorist band, including other local and foreign tourists being held by the ASG.

Government security forces recovered only one dead bandit, saying two others were wounded during the firefight.

The task force recovered five firearms from the terrorists including one machine gun, two M16 rifles and two M203 grenade launchers, including several rounds of ammunition.

Sobejana said based on information they received, the members of the ASG were under sub-leaders Jamiri Jaong Jawhari and Basaron Awok.