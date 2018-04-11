2 Australian vessels to arrive in PH on April 12

TWO Australian vessels will be arriving on Thursday for a goodwill visit in the country, the Philippine Navy announced on Wednesday.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Navy spokesman, said the Royal Australian Navy’s Her Majesty’s Australian Ship (HMAS) Anzac (FFH 150), an Australian frigate and HMAS Success (OR 304) are scheduled to dock at the Alava Wharf, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority in Olongapo City and would stay until April 15.

A welcome ceremony and a port briefing will be conducted upon the arrival of the Australian vessels at the dock after a customary meeting procedure with BRP Emilio Jacinto at the vicinity of Morong, Bataan, according to Lincuna.

It will be the first time for the HMAS Anzac to visit the Philippines. DEMPSEY REYES