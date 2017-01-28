2 Bataan officials busted for drugs

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga: A town councilor of Morong in Bataan, listed as high value target (HVT) for drugs, and a municipal official were arrested in simultaneous operations in the province.

Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino, Central Luzon police regional director, said that Councilor Bienvenido Vicedo Jr., 45, of Barangay Poblacion in Morong who is No. 1 HVT of Bataan was served with a search warrant and seized from his residence were a 12-gauge shotgun, improvised caliber 22 revolver and assorted ammunition. It was not stated if police operatives found drugs during the raid on Thursday.

Aquino also identified the other arrested suspect as Jose Diwa, 45, chief of the general services office also in Morong, No.2 in the police anti-illegal drug campaign. Confiscated from Diwa were several sachets of shabu and ammunition for caliber 9mm pistol.

Meanwhile, an unidentified suspected drug dealer was killed during a shootout with police operatives in Aliaga, Nueva Ecija also on Thursday.

Police said the suspect, aboard a motorcycle, ignored the checkpoint at Bucot Junction in Aliaga and fled but was cornered in nearby Barangay Bibiclat where he fired at pursuing operatives triggering a shoot out. Recovered from the suspect’s possession were 14 sachets containing shabu and caliber 38 revolver with ammunition.