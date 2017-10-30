2 bettors bag P15.8 million PCSO Super Lotto jackpot

TWO bettors from Pasig and Antipolo will share the P15.8 million Super lotto 6/49 jackpot of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) after guessing the correct winning combination.

PCSO General Manager for Gaming Sector Conrado Zabella said the tickets, with the winning numbers 32-22-16-36-10-27 drawn Sunday night, were bought from lotto outlets in Santolan, Pasig City and P. Oliverso St. San Roque, Antipolo City.

Fourteen other bettors won the second prize after getting five of the six-number combination right and would be getting P57,940 each.

Meanwhile, there were no winners for the Ultralotto 6/58 jackpot worth P63.8 million, which was also drawn Sunday.

But four bettors were able to get five numbers of the winning combination 04-21-12-47-09-42 correctly and would be getting P190,940 each as consolation prize. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA