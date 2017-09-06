2 bettors win P256.8-M jackpot in Ultralotto 6/58–PCSO

TWO lucky bettors won the P256.8 million jackpot in the Ultralotto 6/58 of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said the two winners correctly guessed the six-number combination of 03-27-17-12-20-06.

Balutan said the winning tickets were bought from lotto outlets along Pasay Road in Pasay City and in Zaragoza town, Nueva Ecija.

The September 5 Ultralotto jackpot was one of biggest prizes this 2017. In March, three players divided the P286,007,372 Ultralotto pot.

Apart from the two jackpot winners, 97 others won the consolation prize of P14,760 after they correctly guessed the five numbers from the winning combination.

Meanwhile, a lone bettor from Pasig City bagged the P44.4 million 4/42 jackpot.

The winner got the winning combination of 42-39-05-29-06-12, according to Balutan.

Balutan, on the other hand, said there were no winners for the Superlotto 6/49 jackpot worth P216.3 million.

The winning combination for the 6/49 jackpot was 36-15-11-03-26-46. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA