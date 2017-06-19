2 BIFF killed in Maguindanao firefight

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Two members of the extremist Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were killed in a gun battle with security forces in the restive province of Maguindanao, officials said Monday.

The officials said policemen, backed by soldiers, were trying to serve an arrest warrant over the weekend when the rebels attacked them sparking a firefight that killed Raul Angkay and his companion, Edz Dalending, in their hideout in Shariff Aguak town.

Angkay was included in the list of wanted terrorists.

Troops also recovered a caliber 45 pistol and a fragmentation grenade from Angkay.

No other details were made available by the officials and no statement was issued by the BIFF which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.