2 broadcasters slain in Mindanao

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Two radio reporters were killed in separate attacks in the provinces of Sultan Kudarat and Zaboanga del Sur.

Police said gunmen killed Leodoro Diaz, 60, a freelance reporter of Radio Mindanao Network and columnist for tabloid Sapol, in the village of Katiko, President Quirino town in Sultan Kudarat on Monday.

Senior Supt. Raul Supiter, Sultan Kudarat police director, said Diaz was driving his motorcycle when two armed men riding a motorcycle attacked him.

In Zamboanga del Sur province, two gunmen riding a motorcycle also killed Rudy Alicaway, 46, in the village of Culo in Molave town over the weekend.

Alicawa, who has a news-talk program with the government-owned Radyo ng Bayan, was heading home on a motorcycle when gunmen shot him repeatedly at close range.

Police investigators recovered bullet shells of 9mm pistol from the crime scene.

The motive of the killings is still unknown, police said.

with MOH SAADUDDIN