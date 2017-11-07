2 buried in Cagayan floods, landslides

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya: Two persons died in the coastal town of Santa Ana in Cagayan province because of floods and landslides caused by continuous downpour from the effects of the northeast monsoon.

Santa Ana’s municipal disaster risk reduction management office (MDRRMO) identified the fatalities as Albert Ravelo, 47, and Richard Perez, 23, both residents of the town.

Rescuers said they recovered Ravelo’s body buried in mud after mudslide eroded the hill nearby and covered his family’s house.

But the body of Perez, also believed buried in a landslide, has not been found yet. According to his neighbors, he was last seen in his workplace with excavated pits checking wood used for charcoal before the landslide occurred.

At least seven houses were totally destroyed while 10 other structures were heavily damaged as a result of floods and landslides in Sitio (sub-village) Dalupang, Barangay San Vicente in Santa Ana town.

Mario Miranda, Santa Ana MDRRMO chief, said some barangay (villages) in the town remain isolated as floods and landslides blocked access roads going to villages near the Nangaramoan, Anguib and Pozorobo white beaches.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (PDRRMC) has reported at least 28,0000 individuals affected by floods and landslides in the province.

Aside from Santa Ana town, mostly affected are Peñablanca with 22,265 people and Tuguegarao City with 1,941 individuals, all from flood prone low-lying areas.

Bonifacio Cuarteros, Cagayan’s PDRRMC chief, said 14 overflow bridges and roads in the province remain impassable due to the swelling of rivers and landslides.

Cuarteros said they are recommending that Santa Ana be put under a state of calamity so that funds may be accessed for the immediate restoration of submerged areas that have become impassable as a result of flashfloods.

Classes in all levels in public and private schools were suspended in the provinces of Cagayan, Quirino and Isabela since Monday.