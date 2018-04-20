2 busted in Parañaque

POLICE arrested two people during a buy-bust in a Parañaque subdivion on Thursday evening. They recovered more than 40 pieces of small heated sealed sachets of shabu from suspects Renato Reyes, 58, jobless and residing at Extra Extention, Fourth Estate Subdivision, Brgy. San Antonio, Parañaque City and PerryBell Canlas, 35, resident of Block 14 Lot1 Ipil-Ipil St., Verraville, Valley 2, Brgy. San Isidro, Parañaque. The two were arrested after a policeman, posing as a buyer, confirmed the transaction. The pieces of evidence will be submitted to the Southern Police District PNP-Crime Laboratory Office for examination and proper disposition. Both persons were not on the drug watchlist, authorities noted. Cases for violation of Section 5(sale of dangerous drug), section 11 (possession of dangerous drugs) and Section 26 (Conspiracy to Sell Dangerous Drugs), ARTICLE II of RA 9165 are being filed before the Parañaque City Prosecutors Office.