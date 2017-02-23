2 car thieves nabbed with shabu

The Quezon City police seized 33 sachets of shabu from two suspected car thieves – Jonathan Fernandez, alias Khadafi and Anastacio Sta. Cruz – in Barangay Bahay Toro, days after they were released from jail on Wednesday night. Senior Insp. Paterno Domondon Jr. of Quezon City Police District-Special Operations Unit said Fernandez, alleged car theft gang leader, and Sta. Cruz were busted with shabu worth P37,500 as well as a loaded 9-mm pistol, caliber 45 pistol and three motorcycles during a follow up operation. The two were charged with violation of Article 2, Section 11 (possession) of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and illegal possession of firearms under Republic Act No. 10591, or Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation.

Reginan Kurt Ivan O. Abang