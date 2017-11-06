2 caught ‘Cannibalizing’ stolen motorcycle

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna: Two suspected car thieves were red-handed by elements of Calabarzon Highway Patrol Unit while “cannibalizing” a stolen motorcycle in Calamba City. Regional Highway Patrol Unit 4A Chief and Supt. Peter Dionisio identified them as Arnel Reyes and Jerome Manolong of Calamba City. Recovered from them was a stolen Yamaha Mio Soul (3687 DP) owned by Jose Osis Quiras Jr. of Barangay Banadero, Calamba City. The motorcycle was reportedly taken at about 2 a.m. last Friday while parked in front of Quiras’ residence.