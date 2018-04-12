2 Chinese, 3 Filipinos arrested in shabu lab raid in Batangas

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) dismantled a clandestine “shabu” laboratory inside a farm in Ibaan, Batangas on Thursday morning and arrested two Chinese chemists and three Filipino accomplices.

The laboratory at Hingoso Farm in Barangay Sto. Niño has the capacity to produce 25 kilos or P125 million worth of shabu in one day, PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said.

A Hong Kong-based drug kingpin and financier set up the shabu laboratory, Aquino said, citing Chinese intelligence reports.

PDEA agents seized large amounts of controlled precursors and essential chemicals used in manufacturing shabu and ecstacy, which is known more as a party drug.

Aquino identified the suspects as Tian Baoquan, Guo Zixing, Eduardo Lorenzo, Rosaleo Cesar, and Amancio Gallare.

Baoquan and Zixing are chemists in the laboratory while the rest are cohorts.

Aquino said the anti-narcotics agents discovered the shabu laboratory through the intelligence support given to PDEA by the Office of the National Narcotics Control Commission (ONNCC), Narcotics Control Bureau of The Ministry of Public Security, and the Chinese government.

The intelligence report said that Baoquan and Zixing have been flying in and out of the Philippines from September to October 2017.

Aquino said that one of the Chinese chemists went to Cebu City from Guanzhou, China on February 24. He then went to Manila on board a ship and visited a suspected shabu laboratory in La Union and then stayed temporarily in Tagaytay City.

“Three more Chinese chemists arrived in Manila from Jinjiang, Fujian Province, China on March 6, 2018. Straight from the airport, they were fetched by the same guy, a Chinese, who also fetched the chemists’ handler, and proceeded to Tagaytay City where the latter is staying,” Aquino added.

PDEA conducted a related operation after dismantling the shabu laboratory, which led to the arrest of another Chinese chemist identified as Hong Dy and Filipino driver Nestor Baguio in Lipa, Batangas.

They confiscated 500 grams of suspected shabu worth P2.5 million.

The confiscated pieces of drug evidence were brought to the PDEA Laboratory Service while the arrested suspects were placed under the custody of PDEA. ROY NARRA