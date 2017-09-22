2 cops, female accomplice arrested for extortion

TWO neophyte policemen and a female accomplice were arrested in an entrapment operation for alleged extortion, an official said.

Senior Superintendent Jose Chiquito Malayo, head of the Counter Intelligence Task Force (CITF) of the Philippine National Police (PNP), identified the erring law enforcers as PO1 Leomer Redondo Suarez and PO1 Allan Madrigal, both assigned to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

The two and their female accomplice identified only as a cousin of Suarez were arrested at 9 p.m. in Pasay City late Wednesday.

The arrest stemmed from a complaint filed by an unidentified individual who claimed that the three tried to extort P200,000 in exchange for dropping a supposed rape case that was filed against him in August.

Malayo said the victim pleaded to them that he could only give P50,00 since he has no P200,000.

Suarez and Madrigal agreed on the condition that the man would make a promissory note indicating that he would pay P10,000 each month until he completed the P200,000 demand.

The man then brought the case to the CITF, which set up the trap promptly. NELSON S. BADILLA



