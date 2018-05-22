2 Cordillera transport officials suspended for grave misconduct, neglect of duty

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) suspended two officials from its office in the Cordillera Administrative Region for 90 days for alleged grave misconduct prejudicial to the best interest of service and gross neglect of duty.

They were identified as DOTr-CAR Regional Director Jesus Eduardo Natividad and Assistant Regional Director Datu Mohammad Abbas.

“According to reports evaluated by DOT, Natividad allegedly demanded and accepted money in exchange for a favorable decision relative to applications for the issuance of Certificates of Public Convenience. He is also being investigated for purportedly requiring district heads for monthly remittances,” the DOTr said.

“Complaints say that apart from his frequent absences, the regional director likewise failed to perform his duty in the conduct of operations against colorum vehicles,” it added.

The DOTr said that Abbas was reported for extorting money in exchange for the release of impounded vehicles.

The respondents were given 72 hours to submit their verified answers pending a formal investigation. The alleged violations of the two officials, if found guilty, will merit the penalty of dismissal from service, the DOTr said. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO