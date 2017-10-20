2 ‘cyber-pimps’ arrested in Manila

TWO alleged cybersex traffickers who sold children to foreigners online were arrested in Manila, an official said on Friday.

Advertisements

In a press briefing on Friday, Senior Supt. Villamor Tuliao, Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division Director, reported that suspects Jamil Sampaga and Anthony Mabansag were charged for “trafficking of women and children”.

“Their modus operandi is to engage their clients through the web, and when they get their attention, they would entice them to come to the Philippines and have sexual encounters with the children,” Tuliao said.

According to Chief Inspector Michael Virtudazo, PNP’s Internet Crimes Against Children director, the suspects made more than 20 accounts online, which would send images of “child exploitation” to foreigners whom they would entice to pay for sex.

“There were different offers. One offer was worth P30,000, good for one week inside a hotel. The foreigner could do anything [to the child]for P30,000,” Virtudazo said.

Tuliao reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Nordic Liaison Office helped in providing intelligence information that led to the capture of Sampaga and Mabansag, who have established ties with their foreign clients abroad.

The two were arrested along Roxas Boulevard where they were caught offering P9,000 to a 17-year-old in exchange for sex.

Tuliao said the 17-year-old victim was turned over to the Manila Social Welfare Development to undergo a series of interventions like psychiatric help and welfare assistance.

The suspects are facing charges for violations of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, the Anti-Child Pornography Act, the Anti-Child Abuse Law, and the Cybercrime Prevention Act. RJ CARBONELL