2 cyclones may enter PH in June

WITH the onset of the wet season, the country should expect to be hit by two typhoons in June, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Thursday.

The weather bureau said no tropical cyclones are expected until June 5 although some areas will continue to have isolated rains and thunderstorms.

Pagasa weather services chief Rene Paciente said the northern parts of Luzon may be hit by two cyclones because of the prevailing southwest monsoon.

The bureau declared on Tuesday the onset of wet season after more than 25mm of rain fell for five days.

Climate Prediction and Monitoring Section head Analiza Solis said 66 provinces are likely to experience near-normal rainfall this month, while above-normal rainfall is possible in 13 provinces.

Near-normal rainfall may range from 276.9 mm in areas of Luzon, 228.1 mm in the Visayas, and 211.8 mm in Mindanao.

