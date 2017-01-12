2 more Davao bombing suspects fall

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on Thursday said two more suspects in the bombing of a night market in Davao City on September 2, 2016 have been arrested. Senior Supt. Edilberto Leonardo, chief of CIDG-Davao Region, said Zack Haron Lopez, alias ‘Herwin Madrona’ and Jessy Vincent Quinto Original were nabbed on Tuesday along San Pedro Street in Davao City based on warrants of arrest for terrorism issued by Judge Melinda Alconel Dayanghirang of the Regional Trial Court Branch 54. The latest arrests bring to seven the number of suspects who have been apprehended. Members of the Maute Group were tagged by authorities as behind the bombing that killed more than a dozen people and wounded scores of others in the night market. Three more suspects are being hunted.