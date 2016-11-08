2-day brownout to hit NLuzon – NGCP

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has said power interruptions will be experienced on Thursday and Friday in the provinces of Cagayan and Quirino and parts of Isabela, Ifugao, Apayao and Kalinga.

Lilibeth Gaydowen, NGCP North Luzon public affairs officer, said the brownouts will be experienced because of the ongoing integration and testing of protection equipment in Kalinga, Cagayan and Isabela provinces.

The interruption is part of the upgrading project of the Santiago City-Gamu (Isabela)-Tuguegarao City (Cagayan) 230-kilowatt transmission line serving electric cooperatives in these provinces.

It will start from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. affecting the distribution utilities of the entire franchise areas of Kalinga Electric Coop, Cagayan Electric Coop I and II and Reina Mercedes Substation of Isabela Electric Coop (Iselco) I.

Gaydowen said Thursday’s transfer of loads from the first 100 megavolt ampere (MVA) power transformer to the second 100MVA will also interrupt power supply in Quirino, Isabela and Ifugao provinces.

The transfer of loads from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. will affect the entire franchise areas of Quirino Electric Coop and Iselco I and the Alfonso Lista Substation of Ifugao Electric Coop.

Gaydowen said normal ope­rations will immediately resume after the upgrading is completed.